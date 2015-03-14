LONDON Aston Villa burst into attacking life with a thumping 4-0 Premier League win at Sunderland on Saturday that boosted their hopes of avoiding the drop and turned up the heat on Gus Poyet.

The visitors, shot-shy all season, scored all four goals before halftime with Gabriel Agbonlahor and Christian Benteke netting twice to give manager Tim Sherwood bragging rights over former Tottenham Hotspur team mate Poyet.

Sunderland boss Poyet was grim-faced at the final whistle after his Sunderland team had capitulated at the Stadium of Light where hundreds of home fans left before halftime.

Villa doubled their away goal tally and leapfrogged Sunderland into 16th place in the 20-team standings with 28 points from 29 matches, two ahead of Poyet's side.

"We are delighted to get four goals in one game and for the strikers who have come under a little bit of criticism this year," Sherwood, who took over last month following the sacking of Paul Lambert, told Sky Sports.

"We had the game won at halftime so it was important we didn't give it away. There's still a long way to go but we're dragging people in with us."

Third-placed Arsenal tightened their grip on a spot in the top four, continuing an impressive run of form at the Emirates with a 3-0 win over West Ham United.

Leicester City remain bottom after a 0-0 draw against Hull City, while Queens Park Rangers are four points from safety after a dismal 3-1 defeat by Crystal Palace.

Brown Ideye's header gave West Bromwich Albion a 1-0 victory over Stoke City at The Hawthorns.

TORRID RUN

Villa arrived at the Stadium of Light having scored just four away league goals and in the midst of a torrid run of six successive away league defeats without finding the net.

But they did not look short of firepower as Benteke put Villa ahead before Agbonlahor raced clear of the Sunderland defence to make it two goals in two minutes.

Agbonlahor added his second and Villa's third after 37 minutes and Benteke had Sunderland fans heading for the exit when he turned in Leandro Bacuna's cross just before halftime.

Sunderland played the first three minutes of the second half with 10 men before Sebastian Larsson finally emerged after receiving treatment for an injury.

Villa introduced 16-year-old forward Rushian Hepburn-Murphy late on as Sunderland offered little fight and they have now won just one of their 12 league matches since Christmas Day.

IMPERIOUS ARSENAL

Olivier Giroud capped off a flowing move in the first half and Aaron Ramsey and Mathieu Flamini scored late in the second as Arsenal recorded their eighth consecutive home league win.

The Gunners remain third with 57 points from 29 matches, four more than fourth-placed Manchester United who play Tottenham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

QPR needed to address their poor away record in their bid for survival at Selhurst Park but first half goals from Wilfried Zaha, James McArthur and Joel Ward put Palace firmly in control.

Matt Phillips pulled a late goal back with a thunderous from 45 metres strike but QPR have now lost 13 of 14 away games this season and are 19th with 22 points from 29 matches.

Second-placed Manchester City travel to Burnley later on Saturday needing a win to close the five-point gap on leaders Chelsea, who play Southampton on Sunday.

