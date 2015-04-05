LONDON Burnley wasted a chance to move out of the Premier League relegation zone when they drew 0-0 with a lacklustre Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on Sunday.

A dull match offered precious little excitement for the Easter crowd and left both sides frustrated.

Burnley striker Danny Ings had the two best chances for the home side. He fired straight at Spurs keeper Michel Vorm after some sloppy defending early on and then forced a fine save from Vorm with a curling effort just before the interval.

Tottenham, who could have moved above Liverpool into fifth with victory, showed little attacking intent with England new boy Harry Kane, captain for the day, largely anonymous.

Burnley moved back above Queens Park Rangers into 18th place, level on 26 points with 17th placed Sunderland who host Newcastle United in the North East derby later.

Despite not capitalising on the game's best chances, Burnley manager Sean Dyche said he was happy enough with his side's form as they prepare for the relegation dogfight.

"It was a strange game and that sometimes happens when the sun shines out of nowhere -- especially up here," he told the BBC. "Every point is vital and it's a clean sheet against a good side. Sometimes you've got to be realistic and accept that.

"We're not disappointed. We went for the win and created chances that could have won the game."

Tottenham moved ahead of Southampton into sixth spot with 54 points, the same as Liverpool, but their hopes of finishing in the top four are fading fast.

