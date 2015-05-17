Football - Swansea City v Manchester City - Barclays Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 17/5/15. Manchester City's Yaya Toure celebrates scoring their third goal with Pablo Zabaleta. Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley

LONDON Yaya Toure scored twice to lift Manchester City to a 4-2 win at Swansea City in an entertaining Premier League game on Sunday in which the hosts fought back from 2-0 down to level the scores.

Ivorian midfielder Toure struck his 50th league goal for second-placed City to give them a first-half lead and James Milner added a second.

Gylfi Sigurdsson pegged one back for Swansea with an excellent curling effort on the stroke of halftime and Bafetimbi Gomes struck his fifth goal in as many games to level the scores early in the second half.

As the hosts pushed on to complete a remarkable turnaround, Toure squeezed the ball in at the near post to restore the visitors' lead before City keeper Joe Hart made a stunning save to keep out a header from Federico Fernandez.

City's former Swansea striker Wilfried Bony added the fourth in stoppage-time with a well-placed finish and City moved six points ahead of Arsenal with one game left this season.

Later on Sunday, fourth-placed Manchester United host Arsenal, who are one position and two points above them and have a game in hand on both Manchester clubs.

Eighth-placed Swansea had already secured their biggest points tally in the Premier League and with Manuel Pellegrini's visitors having lost four of their previous five away league games, the Welsh side would have been confident.

But City began brightly and Toure's drive through a crowd of players took a deflection to beat Lukas Fabianski at his near post after 21 minutes.

England midfielder Milner doubled the lead 15 minutes later when he capped an excellent counter-attack by cutting inside the box and scoring with a low shot.

Sigurdsson got the hosts back into the game and shortly after the interval Gomes maintained his excellent recent form to hit an equaliser, controlling a lofted through ball before lashing the ball into the opposite corner.

Fabianski should have done better when Toure capped a surging run with a finish at the near post to score his second with 16 minutes left.

England goalkeeper Hart then denied another Swansea comeback with a sprawling save to deny Fernandez and he also smothered a Gomis header from close range.

To add insult to injury for Garry Monk's men Bony emerged from the City bench to haunt his former team mates with a clinical side-footed finish.

