LONDON Arsenal missed the chance to heighten the congestion at the top of the Premier League when a 1-1 draw at Norwich City saw them fail to join leaders Manchester City and Leicester City on Sunday.

Arsene Wenger's side had looked on course to move into second place on 29 points, behind City but ahead of Leicester on goal difference, when Mesut Ozil's 30th-minute goal underlined their early superiority at Carrow Road.

But Lewis Grabban equalised against the run of play just before halftime with the eventual nervy draw for the Gunners leaving them fourth on 27, a point behind Manchester United.

In an increasingly open-looking title race, with none of the fancied sides seeming to possess the quality to take control, Tottenham Hotspur also squandered an opportunity to bolster their challenge with a goalless draw at home to champions Chelsea, who dropped a clearly disgruntled Diego Costa.

Spurs have 25 points in fifth place but the Juergen Klopp juggernaut chugged on with the German's first league win at Anfield as Liverpool earned a laboured 1-0 victory over Swansea City to go sixth on 23 points with a James Milner penalty.

West Ham United's sparkling start to the season continued to fade as Winston Reid's own goal just after the break earned West Bromwich Albion a 1-1 draw at Upton Park after Mauro Zarate's brilliant 17th-minute free-kick.

