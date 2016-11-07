Britain Football Soccer - Liverpool v Watford - Premier League - Anfield - 6/11/16 Watford fans pose with the boots of Watford's Troy Deeney at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff/ Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - Liverpool v Watford - Premier League - Anfield - 6/11/16 Watford's Troy Deeney gives his boots to fans at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Liverpool roared to the top of the Premier League on Sunday, offering another dazzling demonstration of their attacking prowess under Juergen Klopp with a 6-1 demolition of Watford at an exultant Anfield.

After Arsenal had missed the opportunity to jump ahead of overnight leaders Chelsea by only eking out a 1-1 draw with their north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool were in no mood to squander the chance as they overwhelmed their hapless visitors.

Liverpool's day could have been improved only if the woes of their rivals Manchester United had continued but goals from their misfiring double act of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a 3-1 win at Swansea City ensured relief for manager Jose Mourinho after a trying week.

If Chelsea's 5-0 dismantling of Everton on Saturday had been a performance worthy of a team shooting to the top, Liverpool's ascent had quite the same feel as they sliced through Watford with more of the delicious attacking invention that has illuminated the league this season.

Their win was decorated by a double from Sadio Mane, who now leads their scoring with six this term, as well as goals from man-of-the-match Philippe Coutinho, Emre Can, Roberto Firmino and a first for the club from Georginio Wijnaldum.

It took their tally of goals to 30 -- four more than any other team in the league -- with Daryl Janmaat's late consolation for Watford the only downside to their afternoon, continuing their now-familiar lack of clean sheets.

It shot them back to the summit of the table for the first time since May 2014. On 26 points, they are one clear of Chelsea and two ahead of Manchester City and fourth-placed Arsenal, who remain three clear of Tottenham.

Klopp, though, refused to get excited about taking his team to the top for the first time in his year in charge. "The League position is not important to me at the moment. It is important that we look like a team that can play well," he said.

"We don’t need to be afraid of the future or offer guarantees in November. It is easy to love this game when you are winning games in a row."

The 184th north London derby had earlier proved an entertaining, close-fought tussle with Spurs ultimately happy to stop their rivals going top and to come away with the point that maintains their record as the only unbeaten side in the league.

Kevin Wimmer, trying to clear Mesut Ozil's free kick, headed into his own net, just before the break. Harry Kane, back following seven weeks out with injury, responded with a second-half penalty after Laurent Koscielny fouled Mousa Dembele.

Manchester United's first win in five league games brought some relief to Mourinho, who was forced to watch from the stands at the Liberty Stadium as he served a touchline ban imposed by the Football Association in midweek.

Pogba's 15th-minute volley was the most dramatic repayment yet on his world-record transfer fee while Ibrahimovic's double in the space of 12 minutes -- his first league goals since September -- confirmed Mourinho's prediction that the Swede would soon start finding the proper rewards for his commitment.

Ibrahimovic's first goal was the 25,000th ever scored in the Premier League. When asked if he was aware of this fact, he responded in typical fashion: "Ah, no I wasn't. I thought that was only me who had scored 25,000."

Champions Leicester City now lie just two points off the relegation zone in 14th place after their 20-match unbeaten home record was ended with a 2-1 defeat by West Bromwich Albion, thanks to goals from James Morrison and Matt Phillips.

The plight of the bottom two -- Swansea now lead Sunderland only on goal difference -- was worsened by 18th-placed Hull City coming from behind to beat Southampton 2-1 with two goals in three minutes midway through the second half from Robert Snodgrass and Michael Dawson.

