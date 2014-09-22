Chelsea's Eden Hazard (L) challenges Manchester City's Edin Dzeko during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Manchester City's Frank Lampard reacts after scoring a goal against Chelsea during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON Chelsea icon Frank Lampard scored for Manchester City to end his old club's perfect start to the Premier League season while Leicester City came from 3-1 down to beat Manchester United 5-3 on a remarkable day in the Premier League on Sunday.

Lampard, Chelsea's record scorer with 211 goals in his 13 years at Stamford Bridge came on as a late substitute and scored to earn the 10-man champions a 1-1 draw against the league leaders but did not celebrate the goal and was later applauded off the pitch by both sets of fans.

Earlier United led 2-0 then 3-1 with 33 minutes to play, but ended up beaten 5-3 in a game that will live on as one of promoted Leicester's most unlikely victories.

But the shocks did not stop there with West Bromwich Albion winning 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur for their first league win of the season while Crystal Palace, also without a league win, came from behind to beat Everton 3-2 at Goodison Park as both losers suffered Europa League hangovers.

After the dust settled, Chelsea remained top with 13 points from their five matches, followed by Southampton and Aston Villa on 10 points.

Manchester City were 1-0 down to Andre Schurrle's 71st minute far post tap-in following a swift break and down to 10 men after the 66th-minute dismissal of Pablo Zabaleta.

Lampard then joined the fray and converted a James Milner cross in typical style.

"It's a really difficult one. I'd be unprofessional if I came on and didn't do my job so I'm mixed with it," he told Sky Sports.

"The Chelsea fans were singing my name and it was an emotional day. It's not how I expected to say goodbye to the Chelsea fans. I woke up this morning and didn't know what I wanted from today so I'm glad it's out of the way. I guess this is a happy medium."

UNITED COLLAPSE

United also ended with 10 men but no points despite racing 2-0 ahead with a header from Robin van Persie and a brilliant chip from Angel di Maria.

Leonardo Ulloa pulled one back but United looked safe when Ander Herrera back-heeled their third after 57 minutes.

However, Leicester roared back with a David Nugent penalty, an equaliser from Esteban Cambiasso a fourth from Jamie Vardy and a fifth with an Ulloa penalty seven minutes from time, when United defender Tyler Blackett was sent off.

"It was absolutely brilliant," said man-of-the-match Vardy.

"We had done our research this week and their attacking options are frightening but the diamond formation they play leaves a lot of space behind the full backs and we looked to exploit that," he said.

United had beaten Leicester in nine of their last 10 league meetings and drawn the other and their stunned manager Louis van Gaal told the BBC: "In the world of football, these matches happen. I was a coach at Barcelona in my first year and we were 3-0 ahead, with 15 minutes to play and we lost 3-4.

"It is not good because we have the game in our pocket and gave it away. Not because of Leicester, we gave it away and I don't like that."

(Editing by Mark Meadows/Mitch Phillips)