Liverpool's Raheem Sterling (REAR) celebrates with Steven Gerrard after his cross was deflected into the goal by Queens Park Rangers Steven Caulker during their English Premier League soccer match at Loftus Road in London October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Liverpool scored a stunning 3-2 win over Queens Park Rangers with four of the five goals coming in an action-packed last seven minutes of their Premier League match at Loftus Road on Sunday.

Liverpool needed the help of two own goals for the win that lifted them to fifth in the table and left QPR bottom after a mesmerising finish.

Richard Dunne put Liverpool ahead when he put through his own net after 67 minutes, before Eduardo Vargas equalised in the 87th. Philippe Coutinho put Liverpool back in front in the 90th minute before Vargas's second equaliser made it 2-2 in the second minute of stoppage time.

Incredibly Liverpool then won when Steven Caulker deflected a cross from Raheem Sterling into his own net in the 95th and final minute of the match.

There was drama in Sunday's other match too with Stoke City defeating Swansea City 2-1 with a 76th minute header from substitute Jon Walters giving Stoke the points after both teams scored from penalties.

Wilfried Bony put Swansea ahead from the spot after 34 minutes before Charlie Adam equalised for Stoke with a penalty nine minutes later.

The nine matches played so far this weekend have produced a season high for one round of 36 goals with West Bromwich Albion playing Manchester United on Monday.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)