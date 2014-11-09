Newcastle United's Fabricio Coloccini (R) scores after heading the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, central England November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Newcastle United recorded their fourth successive Premier League win with a 2-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion and Tottenham Hotspur's home misery continued in a 2-1 loss to Stoke City on Sunday.

Everton came from behind and survived a late onslaught from Sunderland to win a hard-fought point in a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light.

After a dismal start to the season, goals from Ayoze Perez and Fabricio Coloccini ensured Newcastle's recent resurgence under their previously beleaguered manager Alan Pardew continued at the Hawthorns.

Perez scored his third goal in three games with a sublime backheel from a Daryl Janmaat cross to put the visitors ahead on the stroke of halftime.

Netherlands right back Janmaat then crossed for defender Coloccini to double Newcastle's lead after 62 minutes with a close-range header.

"It was a very disciplined, strong performance which was highlighted by an outstanding goal from Ayoze Perez," Pardew told the BBC.

"You need special moments like that in the Premier League."

Newcastle are now seventh in the table on 16 points from 11 games, a remarkable turnaround for a team who did not record a win until last month.

"We are up the league where a club of this size should be," Pardew added.

Tottenham's fourth home defeat in six league games once again followed a Europa League match on Thursday.

Having won at Asteras Tripolis three days ago, the rigours of juggling continental and domestic competition again proved too much for the north London side against a Stoke side who had previously won just once on the road this season.

Former Barcelona forward Bojan Krkic scored his first Premier League goal with a brilliant solo effort to give Stoke the lead at White Hart Lane after six minutes.

Things went from bad to worse for Mauricio Pochettino's side when Jonathan Walters tapped in Mame Diouf's pass 12 minutes before the interval.

Spurs desperately tried to mount a comeback in the second half and Nacer Chadli's powerful drive made it 2-1 with 13 minutes left but it was too little too late for the hosts.

The defeat piled more pressure on Pochettino with Spurs 12th in the table on 14 points from 11 games. Stoke climbed to ninth with 15 points.

Despite dominating possession for much of the game, Everton fell behind at Sunderland to a stunning 25-yard free kick from midfielder Seb Larsson.

England defender Leighton Baines equalised for the visitors from the penalty spot 14 minutes from time but Everton had James McCarthy to thank for the point after the midfielder cleared Wes Brown's stoppage-time header off the line to deny Sunderland the win.

The draw left Everton 10th in the table on 14 points while Gus Poyet's side jumped a place to 14th, three points above the relegation zone.

