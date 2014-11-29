Arsenal's Danny Welbeck (C) scores a goal past West Bromwich Albion's Ben Foster (L) during their English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, central England November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Arsenal, gaining welcome relief amid their worst start to a season for 32 years, were left toasting Danny Welbeck on Saturday after the England stiker's goal earned them a 1-0 Premier League victory at West Browmwich Albion.

On the back of two consecutive league defeats, it had looked for an hour as if Arsenal might succumb to an all too familiar lack of reward for their domination until a brilliant run and cross from Santi Cazorla allowed Welbeck to head home.

It was the former Manchester United forward's third Premier League goal -- and sixth goal in all -- for the Gunners since his move from Old Trafford.

The goal was just reward for Arsenal's superiority but they had to endure nervous moments, particularly when Saido Berahino, selected by West Brom despite revelations surrounding his arrest for alleged drink-driving, headed against the bar with 10 minutes remaining.

Following Arsenal's victory over Borussia Dortmund which secured their place in the Champions League knockout stages, the upturn in fortunes lifted the Londoners, playing in the day's early fixture, move, temporarily at least, back into the top four on 20 points.

That left them still 12 points adrift of leaders Chelsea, who play at Sunderland in the day's late fixture.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)