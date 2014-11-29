Liverpool's Steven Gerrard warms up during their English Premier League soccer match against Stoke City at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Liverpool's inspirational captain Steven Gerrard was dropped on the 16th anniversary of his club debut but manager Brendan Rodgers' surprise decision was vindicated as they arrested their slump with a 1-0 win over Stoke City at Anfield on Saturday.

Even though there have been questions over his form and effectiveness at 34 during Liverpool's struggles this term, Gerrard's sidelining felt like a shock symbol of their struggles.

Yet when the captain was sent on to save the day with quarter of an hour left, amid deafening cheers from the home faithful, Liverpool, still labouring for the breakthrough, soon prevailed through Glen Johnson's 85th-minute headed winner.

The triumph ended a dismal November for Rodgers on a positive note, with his side earning a Premier League victory after three consecutive defeats.

Arsenal, gaining welcome relief amid their worst start to a season for 32 years, were left toasting Danny Welbeck after the England striker's goal earned them a 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion.

It was the former Manchester United forward's third Premier League goal -- and sixth goal in all -- for the Gunners since his move from Old Trafford.

The victory, well deserved after Arsenal's domination, did not stop manager Arsene Wenger having to field questions about a fans' banner which suggested "Thanks for the memories but it's time to say goodbye."

"I don't want to comment on that. I try to do my best for this club that I love," responded Wenger. "We are very united with the players and staff around the team, that's all you can do."

Arsenal's win moved them up to sixth in the table on 20 points, still 12 adrift of leaders Chelsea, even before they played the late game at Sunderland.

Manchester United consolidated their fourth place, on 22 points, after first-half goals from Chris Smalling and Wayne Rooney and a brilliant, morale-boosting strike from Robin van Persie after the break sealed a 3-0 victory over Hull City.

GOALLINE TECNHOLOGY

Smalling's 16th-minute opener, his first for over three years at Old Trafford, was only awarded after recourse to the new goalline technology, which showed his shot had sneaked over the line.

From that point, United dominated en route to their third successive league win, Rooney scoring after 42 minutes and Van Persie, under pressure after insipid performances, scoring a glorious third.

Once again, though, an injury clouded United's joy with record signing Angel di Maria limping off in the first half with a suspected hamstring injury.

Queens Park Rangers prevailed in a wildly entertaining and open bottom-of-the table clash at Loftus Road, overcoming Leicester City 3-2 to move above both their opponents and Burnley in the table.

Leicester struck first with their 34-year-old Argentina international Esteban Cambiasso an unlikely hero with a fourth minute goal, the visitors' first in 503 minutes of Premier League football.

QPR responded before halftime with Wes Morgan putting past his own keeper in the 37th minute and Leroy Fer striking just before the interval but Jeffrey Schlupp equalised with a long shot, only for Charlie Austin to snatch the points with his 73rd-minute winner.

The mercurial Joe Cole, a bit-part player these days, flitted back into the limelight at 33 with the opener for Aston Villa but Burnley, on a roll after two straight league wins, earned a point at Turf Moor when Danny Ings converted a late penalty.

Newcastle's remarkable charge up the table was rudely interrupted at Upton Park as Aaron Cresswell netted the 56th- minute winner for West Ham before visiting captain Moussa Sissoko was shown two yellow cards in the space of a minute.

Wilfried Bony put Swansea ahead but Mile Jedinak's fifth goal in his last eight matches before halftime ensured Crystal Palace earned a 1-1 draw at the Liberty Stadium.

