BIRMINGHAM, England Adnan Januzaj reminded Manchester United fans of his class as his 29th-minute goal earned a 1-0 win at Aston Villa and propelled them, after two humdrum triumphs, to the top of the table on Friday.

The precocious 20-year-old Belgian had been linked with a loan move away from Old Trafford but manager Louis van Gaal, who has said he is not for sale, was rewarded after giving the youngster a place in the Premier League side's starting lineup.

Januzaj, who came in for Ashley Young in the only change to the team that beat Tottenham Hotspur last week, ensured that a second 1-0 victory for United, despite another fairly ordinary performance, gave the 20-times champions a maximum six points.

United were shot-shy against Spurs, with just one effort on target, and this time only produced three as they often struggled to penetrate Villa's rearguard.

One fine team move, though, was enough to be decisive. Juan Mata slid a delightful probing ball into the box and Januzaj ghosted away from his marker and turned Micah Richards neatly before slotting the ball into the far corner via a deflection.

The Belgian forward's quality in front of goal was a reminder of the talent that once saw him heralded as the most wanted item in international football before his flame dimmed a little.

Van Gaal said he started Januzaj because "he showed in the preparation a lot of good things and I want to try him in his favourite position as a number 10".

United threatened to dominate but after the break, Villa, who had not beaten United at home in the league for two decades, created the better chances only to finish wastefully.

Then Van Gaal withdrew Januzaj, introduced the controlling midfield presence of Ander Herrera and new signing Bastian Schweinsteiger and the door at the back was locked.

Another United new boy Memphis Depay should have sealed the win, missing a glorious chance when Mata picked him out with another lovely pass but Villa, who had also won their opening game 1-0 at Bournemouth, had long since run out of ideas.

United were offered the chance of a head start over their title rivals with a rare Friday evening kickoff after West Midlands Police requested the change because an English Defence League march is planned in nearby Walsall on Saturday.

