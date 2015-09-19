LONDON Champions Chelsea pulled out of their nosedive down the Premier League table when they won a bad-tempered London derby 2-0 against Arsenal, who finished with nine men at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

A first league goal from 20-year-old French defender Kurt Zouma and a second in stoppage time from Eden Hazard gave Chelsea only their second league win of the season, while London rivals Arsenal had Gabriel and Santi Cazorla sent off.

The match centered on an incident in the first half when Chelsea striker Diego Costa raised his hands to Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny.

Referee Mike Dean allowed Costa to stay on the field, but Gabriel went for kicking out at Costa a minute later.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was angry about that.

"I think it’s unacceptable what (Costa) does to Koscielny. He pushes him down, he hits him in the face. I do not understand Mike Dean’s decision at all," Wenger said.

"Why does Diego Costa stay on the pitch and Gabriel is sent off? He will do the same next week and it’s always the same, he is always provoking."

But there is little love lost between Wenger and his Chelsea counterpart Jose Mourinho who responded by saying: "I've played against Arsenal I don't know 12, 15, maybe 18 times... And only once he didn't moan," referring to Arsenal's victory over Chelsea in the pre-season Community Shield game in August.

WELCOME POINT

The win lifted Chelsea up from 17th place towards the middle of the table, while Arsenal stayed fourth, at least until West Ham United play at Manchester City in the day's late kickoff.

City, who started the day on 15 points, four points clear of Leicester City, have the chance to open up a bigger lead after Leicester drew 2-2 at Stoke City.

But the point was a very welcome one for the Foxes who came back from 2-0 down for the second week running to avoid defeat.

Last week they came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and after trailing 2-0 to Stoke, a penalty from Ryad Mahrez and an equaliser from Jamie Vardy maintained Leicester's unbeaten start.

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri told Sky afterwards: "In the second half we reacted very well and that is what is important for me. I said at halftime that Stoke seemed more desperate to win than us and I did not think that was possible.

"I said if we have to lose the match let's show our strength and pride, let's react."

Stoke, who led 2-0 after 20 minutes with Bojan Krcic and Jon Walters scoring, are still winless after six games and are 18th with only three points.

Newcastle United are also still winless and 19th after losing 2-1 at home to Watford whose goals came from Odion Ighalo who also scored the winner against Swansea last week.

Daryl Janmaat pulled one back for Newcastle after 62 minutes but Steve McClaren's side were booed off by their long-suffering fans at the end.

Just about the only thing bringing a smile to Geordie faces right now is that their arch-rivals Sunderland are one place below them in bottom place.

Sunderland, who like Newcastle only have two points, were beaten 2-0 at another of the promoted sides, Bournemouth, where goals from Callum Wilson and Matt Ritchie secured the Cherries first home win of the season.

Sunderland's misery was completed when defender Younes Kaboul was sent off for a second yellow late in the game.

