Football - Manchester United v Manchester City - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 25/10/15Manchester City's Vincent Kompany and Joe Hart at the end of the matchAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

LONDON Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League after a 0-0 draw with Manchester United on Sunday but the much-hyped meeting proved far less eventful than the day's other derby.

Sunderland beat bitter rivals Newcastle United 3-0 to escape from the bottom of the table, condemning Aston Villa to 20th place just hours after they sacked manager Tim Sherwood.

Juergen Klopp was denied a first victory in charge of Liverpool when Sadio Mane scored a late equaliser for Southampton before being sent off in a 1-1 draw at Anfield. Christian Benteke had put Liverpool in front.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane returned to goal-scoring form after a lean spell for his club with a hat-trick in the London club's 5-1 romp at Bournemouth.

Man City have 22 points from 10 games, the same as Arsenal, while United are in fourth place with 20 points.

Tottenham enjoyed the south coast air at Bournemouth, moving into the top six with their biggest win of the season.

United manager Louis van Gaal claimed his team had "controlled the game" at Old Trafford but it was only in the last few minutes of a dismal game that they looked like scoring.

Jesse Lingard hit the bar from a clever chip by Anthony Martial and Chris Smalling forced Joe Hart into his one significant save.

That was one more than David de Gea needed to make in the home team's goal.

"I am satisfied with a point but I don't like to play this way," City's manager Manuel Pellegrini said.

"It was a very tactical game. Unfortunately for the fans it was not a very attractive game."

Newcastle had dominated the north-east derby until their captain Fabricio Coloccini was sent off just before halftime for barging Steven Fletcher off the ball, Adam Johnson converting the resulting penalty.

VISITORS WILTED

Reduced to 10 men, the visitors wilted in the second half, conceding further goals to Billy Jones -- his first for Sunderland -- and Fletcher.

Newcastle's manager Steve McClaren felt the penalty was "a ridiculous decision".

Sunderland's new manager Sam Allardyce was ecstatic after his side set a record for the long-standing fixture in recording a sixth successive win over their neighbours.

The result also continued a bizarre sequence in which four successive Sunderland managers have beaten Newcastle in their second game in charge.

By contrast Klopp is still without a victory after a third successive draw since replacing Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool.

Halftime substitute Benteke sent the Anfield crowd, and Klopp, into raptures by powering in a superb header from James Milner's cross in the 77th minute.

Eight minutes later, however, Mane bundled in an equaliser at the far post before getting himself sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession.

Klopp criticised his players for becoming deflated at that stage, saying "there was no belief in their eyes any more".

Liverpool had produced more of the pressing game that he wants to see, but it was another performance to suggest there will be no quick fix.

They remain six points outside the top four places, one position behind Southampton who are unbeaten in five games on the road this season.

"We deserved at least one point," manager Ronald Koeman said. "It was not our best performance but we had a good reaction after going down to a great goal from Benteke.

"Our defensive organisation is good, it is difficult to create chances against us."

Matt Ritchie gave Bournemouth a first-minute lead but Kane soon equalised from a penalty after being brought down by keeper Artur Boruc who had a torrid afternoon.

Mousa Dembele and Erik Lamela had Spurs 3-1 up by halftime and England strike Kane, who had only scored once before in the league this season, completed his hat-trick with two more goals in the space of a few minutes.

A second successive 5-1 defeat left Bournemouth in the bottom four, just ahead of Sunderland and Newcastle.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Martyn Herman)