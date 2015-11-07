Football - Leicester City v Watford - Barclays Premier League - King Power Stadium - 7/11/15Jamie Vardy scores the second goal for Leicester from the penalty spotAction Images via Reuters / John CliftonLivepic

LONDON Leicester City became unlikely bedfellows with Premier League giants Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the table on Saturday as striker Jamie Vardy maintained his extraordinary scoring sequence.

The England forward hammered home a 65th-minute penalty to score for the ninth consecutive league match and seal Leicester's 2-1 win over Watford.

The victory put the Midlands side joint top with City and Arsenal who both play on Sunday. All three have 25 points although Leicester are behind on goal difference.

Manchester United kept up the pressure on the pacesetters when a terrific goal from impressive youngster Jesse Lingard helped them to a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford and put them within a point of the leaders.

It was Vardy, though, who was again the talk of the town as he became only the second player to score in nine straight Premier League appearances.

He needs to find the target in his next game at Newcastle United to equal the record of Manchester United's Ruud van Nistelrooy who netted in 10 successive matches in 2003.

Riyad Mahrez, the usual Leicester penalty taker, handed the ball over after Vardy had been brought down by keeper Heurelho Gomes and the home crowd bayed for the striker to be given the chance to keep his run going.

"Of course Jamie wanted to score, that's normal," Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri said. "Van Nistelrooy was a fantastic striker and, like him, Jamie has everything to achieve at the highest level."

Earlier, Ranieri's surprise packages, who spent last season struggling for survival, had gone ahead when midfielder N'Golo Kante was amazed to see his weak 52nd-minute effort roll under accident-prone Gomes' hands.

Troy Deeney's 75th-minute penalty for Watford proved in vain.

Manchester United's fans found relief after another largely underwhelming performance from Louis van Gaal's side was redeemed by the superb goal from Lingard, who was also impressive in the midweek Champions League win over CSKA Moscow, and a late second.

BEAUTIFUL GOAL

"It was a beautiful goal by Jesse Lingard and I am a happy coach," Van Gaal enthused after watching the United academy graduate produce a brilliant strike.

Juan Mata sealed the deal with a stoppage-time penalty after Gareth McAuley was sent off for hauling down Anthony Martial.

West Ham United missed the chance to close on the leaders after Romelu Lukaku scored his customary goal against the Hammers at Upton Park to earn Everton a 1-1 draw.

Slaven Bilic's side looked poised to continue their striking start to the season after a lovely curling 30th-minute effort from on-loan Argentine Manuel Lanzini put them ahead.

But Lukaku, who has now netted in all seven games he has played against the London outfit, equalised before the break to deny Bilic the chance of a victory over his old club.

Sunderland's struggles at the foot of the table continued as Southampton earned a deserved 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light, Dusan Tadic hammering home the 69th-minute penalty which underlined their superiority.

Newcastle United earned an important and highly improbable 1-0 victory at Bournemouth, scoring completely against the run of play thanks to a 27th-minute Ayoze Perez goal.

Fans of the struggling home team at Dean Court could hardly believe what they felt was daylight robbery in the pouring rain as Bournemouth dominated proceedings, only to be thwarted by poor finishing and tremendous goalkeeping from Newcastle's Rob Elliot.

The victory enabled Newcastle to leapfrog Bournemouth near the foot of the table, pushing them out of the relegation zone with 10 points from 12 games and plunging the south coast side into the bottom three on eight points.

Norwich City pulled clear of the danger zone with a 70th-minute Jonny Howson header clinching a 1-0 win at home to Swansea City.

Struggling champions Chelsea visit Stoke City in the late kickoff.

