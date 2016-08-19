Football Soccer Britain - Manchester United v Southampton - Premier League - Old Trafford - 19/8/16Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring their first goalAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

MANCHESTER, England Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice and Paul Pogba, the world's most expensive player, shone on his return as Manchester United beat Southampton 2-0 on Friday to make it two wins from two Premier League games.

Ibrahimovic, playing his first home game for the club since leaving Paris St Germain in the close season, opened the scoring in the 36th minute when he produced a towering leap to power a header into the net from a cross by Wayne Rooney.

The 34-year-old Swede added a second from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute after substitute Jordy Clasie fouled defender Luke Shaw as he drove into the box.

It was Ibrahimovic's third goal in two league games and guaranteed maximum points for manager Jose Mourinho on his first appearance in the home dugout.

"We were good enough to deserve the victory," said Mourinho. "We won comfortably and the margin could have been bigger."

Pogba, back at his first club after being bought from Juventus for a fee of 89 million pounds ($116.35 million), demonstrated his class with a dynamic midfield display.

The French international, who missed the season-opening win at Bournemouth last week through suspension, dribbled with strength and combined well with Ibrahimovic and Rooney.

"Pogba was so good," Mourinho said. "He needs the freedom he had. I couldn't be happier with him."

ROMEU INJURY

Southampton, who drew with Watford last week, started brightly but were rocked by an early injury to Spanish midfielder Oriol Romeu who limped off in the 12th minute.

The visitors enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges although they lacked a cutting edge with Nathan Redmond and Shane Long finishing tamely.

United grew in stature and went in front when Rooney, making his 600th appearance in club football, picked out Ibrahimovic with a pinpoint centre.

Left back Shaw, a constant threat against his former club, was felled seven minutes into the second half and Ibrahimovic sent keeper Fraser Forster the wrong way from the spot.

Pogba went forward in search of a goal late on but failed to test Forster.

"We are becoming better and better," said Ibrahimovic. "It's a good start. We need to get used to winning."

(Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)