* Man City maintain five-point lead at the top
* Hernandez seals Man United victory at Swansea
* Van Persie double extends Arsenal's winning run
By Martyn Herman
LONDON, Nov 19 Free-scoring Manchester
City maintained their grip at the top of the Premier League with
a 3-1 home win over Newcastle United on Saturday to take their
goals tally to 42 from 12 games.
Mario Balotelli and Sergio Aguero scored penalties and Micah
Richards was also on target to condemn third-placed Newcastle to
their first defeat of the season and leave City as the only
unbeaten side in the top flight.
City have 34 points from a possible 36 this season and have
piled up a staggering goal difference of 31 to lead
second-placed Manchester United by five points.
The champions did enough to earn a 1-0 victory at Swansea
City in the late kickoff -- their third consecutive one-goal win
since their 6-1 drubbing by City at Old Trafford.
Javier Hernandez scored the only goal in the 11th minute in
South Wales from a cross by Welshman Ryan Giggs to inflict a
first home defeat on the Premier League newcomers.
Arsenal maintained their improvement with a fifth
consecutive league victory thanks to Robin van Persie's double
in a 2-1 win at Norwich City, which moved the London club above
Liverpool into sixth place with 22 points.
Liverpool (19 points) face fourth-placed Chelsea (22) on
Sunday, with Tottenham Hotspur (22), who are fifth, at home to
eighth-placed Aston Villa on Monday.
Bottom club Wigan Athletic ended a run of eight successive
league defeats in a 3-3 home draw with fellow strugglers
Blackburn Rovers, who equalised with an injury-time penalty
despite playing most of the second half with 10 men.
Wigan manager Roberto Martinez labelled Blackburn's second
goal "scandalous" after Rovers forward Yakubu appeared to use
his hand to restart play from a corner.
Bolton Wanderers remained in the relegation zone after a 2-1
defeat at West Bromwich Albion but Everton eased away from the
bottom three courtesy of a 2-1 home win over fellow strugglers
Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Promoted Queens Park Rangers won 3-2 at Stoke City while
Sunderland drew 0-0 at home to Fulham.
UNSTOPPABLE CITY
While the 194.9 million pounds ($307 million) English record
loss Manchester City reported for the 2010/11 financial year on
Friday highlighted how much their route to the top of the league
has cost, the payback is that they look unstoppable.
Roberto Mancini could again afford to juggle his squad but
his selection dealt with Newcastle relatively easily.
"I'll make no bones about it, they are the best side we've
played by some distance, very very powerful," Newcastle manager
Alan Pardew told reporters.
City's goal tally after 12 games is the best in the top
flight since Tottenham Hotspur netted 44 in their first dozen
games in 1963 but Mancini warned against getting carried away
with the idea his side will stroll to the title.
"As a team, we're strong now but we should think the season
is long, probably there will be a difficult moment and for this
reason it is important now if we can score goals, if we can win
games in a row, it is very important," he told reporters.
Newcastle looked set to reach the break on level terms until
Ryan Taylor blocked Yaya Toure's shot with his hands and
Balotelli side-footed home the resulting penalty.
On the stroke of halftime, Richards, a rare home-grown
player at the world's richest club, nipped in to seize on a
loose ball and double City's advantage.
Richards was involved again in the 72nd minute when he was
bundled over in the area and Sergio Aguero stroked the spot kick
past Tim Krul. Dan Gosling got a late consolation for the
visitors.
While City cannot stop scoring, fierce rivals United are
chiselling out wins as they try and keep pace.
They were never at their best against a Swansea side whose
passing game impressed United manager Alex Ferguson but rarely
looked troubled at the back apart from one let-off in the first
half when Scott Sinclair mis-kicked in front of goal.
"We were comfortable against a team who keep the ball well,"
Ferguson said. "We showed concentration and that is what we
needed because a few weeks ago that was the criticism we were
getting."
Arsenal had to come from a goal down at promoted Norwich
after a defensive howler from Per Mertesacker allowed Steve
Morison to fire the home side ahead after 16 minutes.
Dutchman Van Persie equalised with a tap-in after 26 minutes
and struck again before the hour with a deft finish to take his
league tally this term to 13 and his calendar year total to 31.
"Robin is exceptional but we all know within the club that
he's an exceptional player," manager Arsene Wenger told Sky
Sports. "Sometimes, what was in the way was the fact he was
injured. Since he plays, he shows just how good he is."
