By Alan Baldwin
LONDON Dec 3 Sergio Aguero opened the
floodgates with a touch of magic as unbeaten Manchester City
thrashed promoted Norwich City 5-1 on Saturday to remain five
points clear at the top of the Premier League.
Champions Manchester United beat Aston Villa 1-0 to keep in
touch with their 'noisy neighbours' and regain the second place
they lost earlier in the day to in-form Tottenham Hotspur, 3-0
winners at home to 10-man Bolton Wanderers.
Manchester City have 38 points from 14 matches, with United
on 33 and Tottenham 31 but with a game in hand.
Arsenal were the day's other big scorers, thrashing bottom
side Wigan Athletic 4-0 to go fifth on goal difference ahead of
Newcastle United, 3-0 losers at home to fourth-placed Chelsea.
Argentine striker Aguero opened City's scoring at the Etihad
Stadium in the 32nd minute, conjuring a sublime 11th league goal
of the season while tightly marked deep inside the penalty area.
Samir Nasri added a second in the 51st and Yaya Toure then
scored in the 68th before Steve Morison pulled one back nine
minutes from time.
There was no holding off the leaders, with substitute Mario
Balotelli coming on and making it 4-1 nonchalantly off his
shoulder moments later in the 88th. Adam Johnson then completed
the rout in added time.
"Norwich defended with all their players behind the ball.
(Aguero) scored a fantastic goal and the goal Mario scored today
was fantastic because it was the only way he could score," City
manager Roberto Mancini said.
CARD CONTROVERSIES
England international Phil Jones scored his first goal for
Manchester United in the 20th minute.
United's win was soured by the loss of Mexican Javier
Hernandez to a suspected ankle injury in the 12th minute, while
Villa had goalkeeper Shay Given carried off on a stretcher in
the 38th with what appeared to be a hamstring problem.
Villa, who replaced Given with Brad Guzan, also lost
Jermaine Jenas in the 63rd when the midfielder fell to the
ground holding his ankle and without previous contact.
Spurs' sixth straight league win was made easier by Bolton
having defender Gary Cahill sent off after 18 minutes -- a red
card that surprised Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp as much as
Owen Coyle in the opposition dugout.
"It was a massive surprise," said Redknapp. "I couldn't see
a red card coming, I thought he was going to give Gary a
yellow."
There was also a controversy over the absence of a red card
at St James' Park, with Chelsea's David Luiz fortunate in the
extreme not to be sent off for felling Newcastle's Demba Ba on
the edge of the area.
"I asked him (the referee) at halftime why he didn't get
sent off, because he was the last man and we were in on goal,"
Newcastle manager Alan Pardew told Sky Sports television.
"He said to me he didn't have control of the ball. So I'll
have to look at the rule book on that one. I'm not exactly sure
what he means by that. It's a sending off, simple as that, and
it changed the game."
Frank Lampard had a penalty saved but Chelsea still
celebrated a morale-boosting win after scoring twice in the
dying minutes on an emotional afternoon for home fans paying
tribute to their late former captain Gary Speed.
FOUR GOALS
Arsenal scored twice in the space of two minutes in the
first half and added two more in the second with league top
scorer Robin van Persie celebrating his 14th of the campaign so
far.
The defeat left Wigan rooted to the bottom of the league,
and to add to their woes troubled Blackburn Rovers saw off
Swansea City 4-2 with Yakubu Aiyegbeni scoring all the Blackburn
goals, including one from the penalty spot.
Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion drew 1-1.
The rolling advertising hoardings around Newcastle's ground
paid tribute to 'Gary Speed Legend' before the start, with fans
chanting his name and a makeshift shrine outside the stadium.
A minute's applause was held at grounds around the country
for the late Wales manager, who was found dead at his home last
Sunday aged 42.
Wreaths were laid before the Championship (second division)
match at Elland Road between Leeds United and Millwall. Speed
was a key member of the Leeds team that won the final First
Division title, in 1992.
Gary McAllister, wiping away tears, joined his former team
mates Gordon Strachan and David Batty in laying a wreath on the
edge of the centre circle.
