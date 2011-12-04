Dec 4 Steven Fletcher scored twice as
Wolverhampton Wanderers came from behind to beat Sunderland 2-1
at Molineux on Sunday and underline the tough task ahead for the
visitors' new manager Martin O'Neill.
Sunderland had taken a 52nd-minute lead with a delightful
counter-attack neatly finished by Kieran Richardson's first-time
strike into the top corner before Wolves staged a remarkable
turnaround.
Facing the prospect of going two goals down at home, Wolves
keeper Wayne Hennessey dived the right way to save a Sebastian
Larsson penalty in the 73rd minute and his team mates took less
than 30 seconds to fashion an equaliser off Fletcher's head.
Fletcher was on target again eight minutes later with a
half-volley but Sunderland will feel aggrieved after Wolves
midfielder Jamie O'Hara appeared to handle the ball.
The win lifted Wolves to 15th with 14 points from as many
games, while Sunderland -- whose new boss O'Neill was watching
from the stands after his appointment on Saturday -- were left
sitting one place and one point above the relegation zone.
Earlier in the day, Stoke ran out 1-0 winners at Everton
thanks to a 15th-minute goal from defender Robert Huth. Stoke
Climbed to eighth in the table, two places above Everton.
Manchester City crushed Norwich City 5-1 on Saturday to
maintain their five-point lead at the top over champions
Manchester United who won 1-0 at Aston Villa.
Tottenham Hotspur beat Bolton Wanderers to stay third,
fourth-placed Chelsea won 3-0 at Newcastle United and Arsenal
climbed to fifth with a 4-0 victory at Wigan Athletic.
Fulham host Liverpool on Monday.
