Dec 4 Steven Fletcher scored twice as
Wolverhampton Wanderers staged a remarkable comeback to beat
Sunderland 2-1 at Molineux on Sunday and underline the tough
task ahead for the visitors' new manager Martin O'Neill.
Sunderland had taken a 52nd-minute lead with a delightful
counter-attack neatly finished by Kieran Richardson's first-time
strike into the top corner before Wolves embarked on spirited
turnaround in the driving rain.
Facing the prospect of going two goals down at home, Wolves
keeper Wayne Hennessey dived the right way to save a Sebastian
Larsson penalty in the 73rd minute and his team mates took less
than 30 seconds to fashion an equaliser through Fletcher's firm
header.
Fletcher was on target again eight minutes later with a
half-volley but Sunderland will feel aggrieved after Wolves
midfielder Jamie O'Hara appeared to handle the ball.
The O'Hara incident will be seen by Wolves fans as payback
for the penalty given against them when Larsson went down with
television replays suggesting the minimal contact Wolves
defender Jody Craddock made with him had been outside the area.
"If he didn't touch him, they (Sunderland) got what they
deserved," Wolves manager Mick McCarthy told Sky Sports.
The win lifted Wolves to 15th with 14 points from as many
games, while Sunderland -- being overseen by assistant manager
Eric Black while new boss O'Neill watched from the stands after
his appointment on Saturday -- were left stuck in trouble.
The Black Cats sit one place and one point above the
relegation zone and O'Neill, who replaced the sacked Steve
Bruce, will have plenty of work to do.
"We do create enough chances, we do get enough balls in the
box but unfortunately we don't have anyone there to put it
away," Black told Sky Sports.
"There's a lot of good football players out there, there's
an exceptionally good team spirit within the squad and I'm sure
Martin will galvanise that."
Earlier in the day, Stoke ran out 1-0 winners at Everton
thanks to a 15th-minute goal from defender Robert Huth. Stoke
Climbed to eighth in the table, two places above Everton.
Manchester City crushed Norwich City 5-1 on Saturday to
maintain their five-point lead at the top over champions
Manchester United who won 1-0 at Aston Villa.
Tottenham Hotspur beat Bolton Wanderers to stay third,
fourth-placed Chelsea won 3-0 at Newcastle United and Arsenal
climbed to fifth with a 4-0 victory at Wigan Athletic.
Fulham host Liverpool on Monday.
