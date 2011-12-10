LONDON Dec 10 Wayne Rooney and Nani both ended lengthy scoring droughts with two goals each as Manchester United finished a bad week on an upbeat note with an emphatic 4-1 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.

Having gone out of the Champions League following a meek defeat at Basel on Wednesday, second-placed United moved to within two points of Manchester City, who visit Chelsea on Monday, after Nani's first club goals in 14 games and Rooney's first in nine league games proved too much for Wolves.

A superb volley by red-hot Robin van Persie gave Arsenal a 1-0 home win over Everton while Liverpool beat Queens Park Rangers by the same score at Anfield courtesy of a Luis Suarez goal.

Early-season pacesetters Newcastle have now taken only one point from four games after they lost 4-2 at Norwich City, while there were also wins for Aston Villa, Swansea City and Wigan Athletic.