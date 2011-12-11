Dec 11 Seb Larsson's stoppage-time free kick gave Sunderland a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League on Sunday as manager Martin O'Neill watched his side come from behind to give him a win in his first match in charge.

The rousing reception given to O'Neill at the Stadium of Light was temporarily forgotten when Blackburn went in front in the 17th minute with a Simon Vukcevic header.

The hosts, who enjoyed much of the possession against their defensive visitors, were denied by some superb saves by Blackburn goalkeeper Paul Robinson before David Vaughan's 84th-minute equaliser started the late turnaround.

Two minutes into stoppage time, Sunderland were awarded a free kick 20 metres out and Larsson stepped up to curl in a stunning effort that sent the home crowd into noisy celebrations.

The win lifted Sunderland out of the relegation zone and up to 16th place with 14 points from 15 games. Blackburn remain stuck in trouble, second from bottom with 10 points, two behind Wigan Athletic and one above Bolton Wanderers.

Third-placed Tottenham Hotspur travel to Stoke City later on Sunday seeking to move back to within two points of second-placed Manchester United who won 4-1 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Leaders Manchester City, who are two points clear, travel to fifth-placed Chelsea on Monday (2000 GMT).

