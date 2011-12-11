Dec 11 Seb Larsson's stoppage-time free
kick gave Sunderland a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the
Premier League on Sunday as manager Martin O'Neill watched his
side come from behind to give him a win in his first match in
charge.
The rousing reception given to O'Neill at the Stadium of
Light was temporarily forgotten when Blackburn went in front in
the 17th minute with a Simon Vukcevic header.
The hosts, who enjoyed much of the possession against their
defensive visitors, were denied by some superb saves by
Blackburn goalkeeper Paul Robinson before David Vaughan's
84th-minute equaliser started the late turnaround.
Two minutes into stoppage time, Sunderland were awarded a
free kick 20 metres out and Larsson stepped up to curl in a
stunning effort that sent the home crowd into noisy
celebrations.
The win lifted Sunderland out of the relegation zone and up
to 16th place with 14 points from 15 games. Blackburn remain
stuck in trouble, second from bottom with 10 points, two behind
Wigan Athletic and one above Bolton Wanderers.
Third-placed Tottenham Hotspur travel to Stoke City later on
Sunday seeking to move back to within two points of
second-placed Manchester United who won 4-1 at home to
Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.
Leaders Manchester City, who are two points clear, travel to
fifth-placed Chelsea on Monday (2000 GMT).
