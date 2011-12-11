* Spurs winning run comes to an end at Stoke
* Sunderland score late to win O'Neill's first match
(Adds quotes, details)
LONDON Dec 11 Tottenham Hotspur's long
unbeaten run in the Premier League ended in a pulsating 2-1 loss
at Stoke City and Martin O'Neill's reign as Sunderland manager
began with a last-gasp win on Sunday.
Seb Larsson's stoppage-time free kick gave Sunderland a 2-1
victory over Blackburn Rovers and Stoke winger Matthew
Etherington scored twice to sink 10-man Spurs at the Britannia
Stadium in a match full of controversy.
Third-placed Spurs, who had won six successive league games
and not lost one since August, fell behind in the 13th minute
when striker Peter Crouch set up fellow former Tottenham player
Etherington for a powerful finish.
Crouch appeared to handle the ball in the build-up but Spurs
had nothing to complain about when Jon Walters flicked on Ryan
Shotton's long throw and Etherington scooped in at the far post
two minutes before the break.
The visitors struck back in the 62nd minute when Stoke
midfielder Glenn Whelan tripped Luka Modric in the area and
Emmanuel Adebayor converted the penalty, sending goalkeeper
Thomas Sorensen the wrong way.
The lively Modric could have levelled with a long-range shot
that Sorensen tipped behind and Adebayor put the ball in the net
in the 75th minute but was ruled offside when television replays
showed he had not been.
Just before that, Younes Kaboul's goal-bound shot was
blocked on the line by Stoke defender Ryan Shawcross's arm.
Kaboul was booked for his protests and eight minutes from time
was sent off for a second yellow following a foul on Walters.
Spurs manager Harry Redknapp was not happy with referee
Chris Foy.
"A couple of the decisions today were amazing," he told Sky
Sports.
"I just watched the video replays -- Adebayor was a yard and
a half, maybe two yards, onside. They've handled the ball on the
line, it's blatant hand ball, Younes Kaboul got a yellow card
for saying to the referee 'referee, he hand-balled it'.
"I wouldn't want to comment about what I thought about the
referee's performance today. I never come on TV and complain
about referees ... but it was disappointing today."
The result kept Tottenham in third place, five points behind
Manchester United with a game in hand. Leaders Manchester City,
who are two points clear, travel to fifth-placed Chelsea on
Monday (2000 GMT). Stoke moved up to eighth.
LATE TURNAROUND
The rousing reception given to new manager O'Neill at the
Stadium of Light was temporarily forgotten when Blackburn went
in front in the 17th minute with a Simon Vukcevic header.
The hosts, who dominated possession against their defensive
visitors, were denied by superb saves from Blackburn goalkeeper
Paul Robinson before David Vaughan's 84th-minute equaliser from
25 metres out started the late turnaround.
Two minutes into stoppage time, Sunderland were awarded a
free kick 20 metres out and Larsson stepped up to curl in a
stunning effort that sent the home fans into noisy celebrations
as O'Neill jumped up and down on the touchline.
"We have got some points on the board, which is vital for
our confidence and vital for the crowd," O'Neill told Sky
Sports.
"For periods I suppose, it was a microcosm of our season. I
think the players have played well enough in games but not been
able to score a goal, conceded maybe a poorish goal and then
succumbed.
"I thought they were terrific today, I thought they played
brilliantly, they kept at it as well which is important."
The win lifted Sunderland out of the relegation zone and up
to 16th place with 14 points from 15 games. Blackburn remain in
trouble, second from bottom with 10 points, two behind Wigan
Athletic and one above Bolton Wanderers.
"We are in the wars but I think we were good for a point
today," said Blackburn's under-fire manager Steve Kean, whose
miserable day ended on an even worse note when Jason Lowe was
taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time with a head injury.
