LONDON Dec 12 Frank Lampard came off the bench to score a late winner as Chelsea inflicted a first Premier League defeat of the season on leaders Manchester City with a 2-1 victory on Monday.

City, reduced to 10 men for the last half hour, had wasted no time getting off the mark when Mario Balotelli netted in the second minute after a delightful through-ball from Sergio Aguero.

Chelsea then weathered a literal and metaphorical storm as City dominated the opening period at a rainy Stamford Bridge and were lucky not to concede a penalty before levelling through a Raul Meireles volley in the 34th minute.

That goal and the 58th-minute sending off of City left back Gael Clichy raised the home side's spirits and when Joleon Lescott handled Daniel Sturridge's shot, substitute Lampard fired home from the penalty spot on 83 minutes.

The result left City with 38 points from 15 games, two points ahead of champions Manchester United, and Chelsea climbed to third on 31.

