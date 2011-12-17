(adds Chelsea result)

By Mike Collett

LONDON Dec 17 High-flying Chelsea stumbled in the Premier League title race when they conceded a late equaliser and drew 1-1 at lowly Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Chelsea, who had won their last three league matches and inflicted a first defeat of the season on leaders Manchester City on Monday, looked to be heading for a fourth straight win until Jordi Gomez capitalised on a Petr Cech mistake in the 88th minute.

After Cech spilled the ball, Gomez followed up to prod the loose ball into the empty net to cancel out Daniel Sturridge's well-taken 59th minute goal for the visitors.

The afternoon games in the Premier League saw the two teams below Wigan in the table -- Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers -- both lose, although Wigan stayed in the relegation zone despite their draw.

Chelsea remained in third place, with 32 points from 16 matches, trailing City on 38 points and Manchester United on 36 from their 15 games. They both play on Sunday.

Wigan remained 18th but pulled a further point clear of Blackburn, who lost 2-1 at home to West Bromwich Albion and Bolton, who lost 2-0 at Fulham.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Stephen Wood)