By Mike Collett
LONDON Dec 17 High-flying Chelsea
stumbled in the Premier League title race when they conceded a
late equaliser and drew 1-1 at lowly Wigan Athletic on Saturday.
Chelsea, who had won their last three league matches and
inflicted a first defeat of the season on leaders Manchester
City on Monday, looked to be heading for a fourth straight win
until Jordi Gomez capitalised on a Petr Cech mistake in the 88th
minute.
After Cech spilled the ball, Gomez followed up to prod the
loose ball into the empty net to cancel out Daniel Sturridge's
well-taken 59th minute goal for the visitors.
The afternoon games in the Premier League saw the two teams
below Wigan in the table -- Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn
Rovers -- both lose, although Wigan stayed in the relegation
zone despite their draw.
Chelsea remained in third place, with 32 points from 16
matches, trailing City on 38 points and Manchester United on 36
from their 15 games. They both play on Sunday.
Wigan remained 18th but pulled a further point clear of
Blackburn, who lost 2-1 at home to West Bromwich Albion and
Bolton, who lost 2-0 at Fulham.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Stephen Wood)