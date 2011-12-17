* Cech mistake gifts Wigan late equaliser
* Newcastle held at home by Swansea
* Bolton, Blackburn lose to increase relegation pressure
By Mike Collett
LONDON, Dec 17 High-flying Chelsea
stumbled in the Premier League title race when a rare mistake by
goalkeeper Petr Cech cost them a late goal in a 1-1 draw at
lowly Wigan Athletic on Saturday.
Chelsea, who had won their last three league matches and
inlicted a first defeat of the season on leaders Manchester City
on Monday, looked to be heading for another win after a superb
59th minute goal by Daniel Sturridge, but Jordi Gomez
capitalised on Cech's error to score for the home side in the
88th minute.
The result extended Wigan's recent revival after a run of
eight successive defeats. They have now lost just one of their
last five games, although they remain in the relegation zone.
In earlier games on Saturday, the two clubs below Wigan both
lost.
Bottom-placed Bolton Wanderers went down to a fifth
successive defeat, losing 2-0 at Fulham, while Blackburn Rovers,
one off the bottom, lost 2-1 at home to West Bromwich Albion to
increase the pressure on manager Steve Kean.
The outcome at the DW Stadium leaves Chelsea in third place,
on 32 points from 16 matches, and will have delighted the teams
around them, who all play on Sunday.
Leaders City are at home to fifth-placed Arsenal, and
second-placed Manchester United (36 points) are at Queens Park
Rangers.
Tottenham Hotspur, who have 31 points and are fourth, will
move above Chelsea if they beat Sunderland at White Hart Lane.
HARD-FOUGHT
While Spaniard Gomez scored his fouth goal in five matches,
Chelsea's Spanish striker, Fernando Torres, who joined the club
from Liverpool in January for a British record fee of 50 million
pounds ($77.63 million), was left on the bench for the second
successive game.
Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas said afterwards: "It was a
hard-fought game with many chances, maybe more from Wigan who
fought hard to get a result.
"In the last moments if we'd have cleared the ball better
maybe we'd be taking the three points away, but I think 1-1 is a
fair result."
Wigan's manager, Roberto Martinez, whose side had conceded
15 goals against Chelsea in their preceding three league
matches, said: "I was probably more delighted with the
performance than the result.
"To have more corners, better possession and more chances
than Chelsea, who are in a fantastic run of form, speaks volumes
for my players. They were magnificent."
After Cech spilled the ball from a Victor Moses shot, Gomez
followed up to prod the loose ball into the empty net. Sturridge
had given Chelsea the lead after controlling a raking pass from
Ashley Cole to fire past Ali Al Habsi in the Wigan goal.
SOMBRE MOOD
Chelsea were not the only leading team to stumble on
Saturday, as Newcastle United's hopes of a top-four finish took
another knock when they were held to a goalless draw at St
James' Park by Swansea City and failed to win for the fifth
successive game.
Newcastle's 11-match unbeaten run from the start of the
season, which ended a month ago, now seems a distant memory.
Against Swansea they squandered several chances, hit the
woodwork, and came up against inspired keeper Michel Vorm, who
helped the promoted Welsh team keep a clean sheet for the eighth
time this season.
The mood was sombre before kick-off as Newcastle paid their
respects to their former player Gary Speed, who took his own
life last month. There was a hymn and a minute's applause in
front of Speed's widow, Louise, who was in the crowd.
Fulham bounced back from their Europa League exit on
Wednesday with victory over Bolton thanks to two first-half
goals in two minutes from Clint Dempsey and Bryan Ruiz, who
scored with an audacious lob over Finland keeper Jussi
Jaaskelainen.
Bolton remain at the foot of the table but travel to
Blackburn on Tuesday hoping to turn the corner against their
local rivals.
Rovers lost 2-1 at home to West Brom, their sixth home
defeat in eight. Their fans, who have been campaigning for Kean
to go for most of the season, declared a truce in their protests
on Saturday, but many booed at full-time.
The manager is now hanging on to his job by his fingertips,
with Tuesday's match likely to be decisive for his future.
"If Tuesday wasn't big enough, it's certainly massive now,"
Kean told Sky Sports.
"What we've got to do is pick ourselves back up again and
show courage, courage to make our own chances, make some nice
passes, and open up the game."
($1 = 0.6440 British pounds)
