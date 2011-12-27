LONDON Dec 27 Arsenal missed the chance to go fourth in the Premier League after a fine performance from Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey helped secure a 1-1 draw at the Emirates where the visitors finished with 10 men on Tuesday.

Arsenal remain fifth on 33 points, 12 points behind leaders Manchester City and Manchester United.

They had looked set for a comfortable afternoon when Ivorian striker Gervinho ran on to a Yossi Benayoun pass to round Hennessey and break the deadlock after eight minutes.

Wolves levelled against the run of play seven minutes before halftime, their leading scorer Steven Fletcher reacting quickly to head in Stephen Hunt's scuffed shot from the edge of the area. It was Fletcher's seventh league goal of the season.

Arsenal piled on the pressure after the break but found Hennessey in outstanding form.

The Wales keeper made a string of fine saves, tipping over a Robin van Persie freekick midway through the second half before foiling defender Per Mertesacker from point-blank range.

The hosts failed to capitalise when Wolves went down to 10 men with 15 minutes left after Serbia midfielder Nenad Milijas's straight red card for a late challenge on Mikel Arteta.

Hennessey again came to the rescue for Mick McCarthy's side late on when Thomas Vermaelen got through on goal.

The match was put back 24 hours because of a strike on Monday by London Underground train drivers.

Third-placed Tottenham Hotspur, on 35 points, can narrow the gap on the top two with victory at Norwich City in a 1930 kickoff. In other action, Swansea City host Queens Park Rangers (1700).