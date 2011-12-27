* Spurs cruise past Norwich
* Arsenal draw 1-1 at home with Wolves
* Swansea and QPR share spoils
By Justin Palmer
LONDON, Dec 27 Gareth Bale's superb double
fired Tottenham Hotspur to a convincing 2-0 win at Norwich City
on Tuesday and narrowed the gap on Premier League leaders
Manchester City and Manchester United to seven points.
The pacey Welsh international took his league tally this
season to seven goals, lifting third-placed Spurs, who have a
game in hand on the two Manchester clubs, up to 38 points from
17 matches.
Bale drilled home the opener on 55 minutes after fine
trickery in the box by Emmanuel Adebayor who bamboozled three
Norwich defenders with neat footwork before laying off for the
winger to take a touch and pick his spot past keeper John Ruddy.
Bale's blistering run from halfway and neat chip over Ruddy
doubled the lead 12 minutes later and sealed a sixth away league
win of the season for the London side.
"Gareth's an amazing player isn't he?," Spurs manager Harry
Redknapp told Sky Sports.
"I told him and Rafa (Rafael van der Vaart) to play where
they wanted... I gave them a licence to play. When he
(Bale)picks it up and runs at you he is unplayable."
Spurs dominated throughout against a hard-working but
limited Norwich side at Carrow Road.
"It was a good performance," added Redknapp. "When you are
up there you have to keep picking up results."
Earlier, Arsenal missed the chance to go fourth after a fine
performance from Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Wayne
Hennessey helped secure a 1-1 draw at the Emirates where the
visitors finished with 10 men.
"It is very frustrating. You won't play many draws like that
in a season but sometimes it can happen," Arsenal manager Arsene
Wenger told reporters.
"We still lack a bit of maturity. The way I have seen the
game today it will be one draw out of 50 but it was that one
today."
Arsenal, who remained fifth on 33 points, had looked set for
a comfortable afternoon when Ivorian striker Gervinho ran on to
a Yossi Benayoun pass to round Hennessey and break the deadlock
after eight minutes.
SCUFFED SHOT
Wolves, one place above the relegation zone, levelled
against the run of play seven minutes before halftime, their
leading scorer Steven Fletcher reacting quickly to head in
Stephen Hunt's scuffed shot from the edge of the area for his
seventh league goal of the season.
Arsenal piled on the pressure after the break but found
Hennessey in outstanding form.
The Wales keeper made a string of fine saves, tipping over a
Robin van Persie free kick midway through the second half before
foiling defender Per Mertesacker from point-blank range.
The hosts failed to capitalise when Wolves went down to 10
men with 15 minutes left after Serbia midfielder Nenad Milijas's
straight red card for a late challenge on Mikel Arteta.
Hennessey again came to the rescue for Mick McCarthy's side
late on when Thomas Vermaelen got through on goal.
"Wayne Hennessey was fantastic. I think he is one of the
best goalkeepers in the league and he proved that today," said
McCarthy.
The match was put back 24 hours because of a strike on
Monday by London Underground train drivers.
In Tuesday's other game, Swansea City drew 1-1 at home to
Queens Park Rangers. Danny Graham fired Swansea into a 14th
minute lead but Jamie Mackie equalised just before the hour.
Manchester United crushed Wigan Athletic 5-0 on Monday to
draw level on points with Manchester City who were held to a 0-0
draw at West Bromwich Albion. City stayed top on goal
difference.
