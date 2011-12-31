MANCHESTER, England Dec 31 Manchester
United wasted the chance to start the new year at the top of the
Premier League when they were stunned 3-2 by strugglers
Blackburn Rovers on Saturday to spoil manager Alex Ferguson's
70th birthday.
Blackburn, who started the day bottom of the table, had
taken an unlikely 2-0 lead early in the second half thanks to a
Yakubu double before the injury-ravaged champions drew level
through two Dimitar Berbatov goals.
United had needed a point to ensure they would finish the
year in top spot with leaders Manchester City not playing until
Sunday but Grant Hanley's 80th-minute winner for Blackburn
stopped them in their tracks.
Defeat leaves United with 45 points from 19 games, behind
City on goal difference. Roberto Mancini's side can go three
points clear with a victory at Sunderland.
Third-placed Tottenham Hotspur travel to Swansea City later
on Saturday, with fourth-placed Chelsea hosting Aston Villa and
sixth-placed Arsenal at home to Queens Park Rangers.
