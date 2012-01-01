LONDON Jan 1 Victor Anichebe marked his
first appearance since August by securing Everton a 1-0 Premier
League win at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday with a goal three
minutes from time.
The injury-plagued Nigerian striker came off the bench to
turn in the decisive goal after West Brom failed to clear a
cross by Tony Hibbert.
It was a rare moment of goalmouth action in a dire game
between two defensively-minded, mid-table teams but Everton will
not mind that as they move up to ninth spot on 24 points - two
points ahead of 12th-placed West Brom.
Manchester City, who lead Manchester United at the top of
the table on goal difference, visit Sunderland later on Sunday
in the day's only other Premier League match.
