LONDON Jan 1 Victor Anichebe marked his first appearance since August by securing Everton a 1-0 Premier League win at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday with a goal three minutes from time.

The injury-plagued Nigerian striker came off the bench to turn in the decisive goal after West Brom failed to clear a cross by Tony Hibbert.

It was a rare moment of goalmouth action in a dire game between two defensively-minded, mid-table teams but Everton will not mind that as they move up to ninth spot on 24 points - two points ahead of 12th-placed West Brom.

Manchester City, who lead Manchester United at the top of the table on goal difference, visit Sunderland later on Sunday in the day's only other Premier League match.