LONDON Jan 15 Mark Hughes made a losing start as Queens Park Rangers manager when the relegation-threatened side were beaten 1-0 at Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Leon Best stroked home a fine winner in the 37th minute to send Newcastle up to sixth place, level on points with Arsenal. Third from bottom QPR have now gone nine games without a victory.

Former Wales, Manchester City and Fulham boss Hughes took over at the west London club on Tuesday after Neil Warnock was sacked.

"I've only been through the door a week but very clearly I saw things that we'd worked on, that the players on the field were trying to implement," Hughes told Sky Sports television.

"I was pleased with their application, giving me everything that they had.

"I thought we created a number of reasonable chances and on another day those will go in for us. It would have been ideal obviously if I could have got something out of the game because ... we deserved something," added Hughes.

The visitors looked sharp and twice hit the woodwork in the first half, with Jay Bothroyd also having two good chances after the break.

Manchester City, who visit Wigan Athletic on Monday, are top of the table.

Manchester United, 3-0 winners at home to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, have the same points as City and are second on goal difference while Tottenham Hotspur are third, two points adrift.

Fifth-placed Arsenal were playing at Swansea City in Sunday's late game, with record scorer Thierry Henry on the bench after making a fairytale return to the club on Monday with a stunning goal in a third-round FA Cup tie against Leeds United.

"He's ready to play. I could have started him. I decided in the end to put him on the bench and maybe to come on," said Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger before kickoff. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)