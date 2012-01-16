Soccer-Stones can handle England midfield role, says manager Southgate
June 13 England defender John Stones has the ability play as a holding midfielder, manager Gareth Southgate has said ahead of his team's friendly against France on Tuesday.
WIGAN, England Jan 16 Manchester City re-established a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League as Edin Dzeko headed the winner in a 1-0 victory at bottom club Wigan Athletic on Monday.
After dominating possession with their trademark swift passing, City's breakthrough came in the 22nd minute when David Silva floated in a free kick that Dzeko nodded past Wigan keeper Ali Al Habsi.
City, who had been suffering a blip since the start of the new year with one win and three defeats in all competitions, were still far from their blistering best but held firm against a spirited Wigan to take the points.
City moved on to 51 points from 21 games, three ahead of champions Manchester United. Third-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who visit City on Sunday, are a further two points behind.
LONDON, June 12 The draw for the first round of next season's English League Cup, which has been re-branded the Carabao Cup, will take place in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, organisers said on Monday.