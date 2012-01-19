LONDON Jan 19 Tottenham Hotspur will seek
to re-open old wounds when they face Premier League leaders
Manchester City on Sunday in a fixture that has traditionally
provided them with rich pickings but this time will offer an
acid test of their title ambitions.
The in-form north London club travel to the Etihad Stadium
five points behind Roberto Mancini's City in third place and two
behind second-placed Manchester United, who face Arsenal at the
Emirates on what could be a pivotal day at the top.
With four of the top five playing each other on Sunday,
fourth-placed Chelsea can add a little pressure on those above
by beating Norwich City at home on Saturday.
Just over 20 months ago Tottenham beat City 1-0 on the
penultimate match of the 2009-10 season in what was a shoot-out
for fourth place and Champions League qualification.
That result was reversed a year later when City erased that
painful memory with a 1-0 victory at home to clinch a top-four
place at Tottenham's expense.
Two clubs with proud histories but for so long chronic
under-achievers have suddenly become rivals at the sharp end of
English soccer -- shaking up the dominance of United, Chelsea
and Arsenal when it comes to the battle for the title.
Until losing to City last season, Tottenham's visits to the
sky blue half of Manchester were happy ones with seven wins
resulting from their previous nine league trips.
That will count for little, however, on Sunday with City's
expensively assembled squad having spent most of the season on
top of the table and the memory of a 5-1 thrashing of Spurs at
White Hart Lane in August still fresh in their minds.
Manchester United put eight past Arsenal at Old Trafford on
that same day and a repeat of those results this weekend would
leave the title race looking more like a two-horse race between
Mancini's new pretenders and Alex Ferguson's champions.
Tottenham's form since that home defeat by City, however,
has been remarkable with Harry Redknapp's side spearheading the
London challenge with just one defeat in 19.
Two points dropped at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers last
weekend tempered the fans' optimism somewhat, while City, who
have stuttered of late, took advantage by grinding out a 1-0
victory at Wigan Athletic on Monday.
Despite Tottenham's surge, City defender Joleon Lescott
believes United are the main threat.
"We need to focus on the next team behind us and at this
moment in time that's United," Lescott, who will be without his
defensive sidekick Vincent Kompany who is suspended, was quoted
as saying by British media.
"As much as the points are vital to create a gap between us
and Spurs, it's more important to pull away from United."
EXTRA SPACE
City's ability to cope without midfield powerhouse Yaya
Toure while he is away on African Nations Cup duty, against the
attacking threat of Tottenham will be vital on Sunday.
Spurs have struggled to score goals at home while grinding
out wins against the likes of Sunderland and Everton but look
ideally set up to profit from any extra space they are offered.
"We won't say it's all over if we lose but it's important we
win this one," Tottenham captain Ledley King, who could return
to defence after injury, told Sky Sports.
United kick off at Arsenal shortly after that game finishes
and all eyes will be on Ferguson's team selection with Paul
Scholes now back in contention after coming out of retirement
and scoring in last week's 3-0 win against Bolton Wanderers.
"His experience in the dressing room and on the pitch will
be a real boost to the lads. He isn't the most talkative guy but
he'll lead by example," former United full back Dennis Irwin
said of Scholes on the club's website (www.manutd.com).
Fifth-placed Arsenal could also include former talisman
Thierry Henry, a player who often haunted United before leaving
for Barcelona, in their side and will be desperate to revive
their season and avenge the 8-2 humiliation at Old Trafford.
After a shock 3-2 defeat at Swansea City last week, another
setback against United could leave Arsenal adrift in the race
for a top-four slot, but manager Arsene Wenger prefers to treat
the visit of United as a chance to make a statement.
"It is a massive opportunity because you feel we have given
six points away in the last two games in a way that is
unbelievable," Wenger said.
"It is time for us to wake up and be focused -- we have a
good opportunity to do that against Manchester United."
