LONDON Jan 21 Norwich City deprived
fourth-placed Chelsea of the chance to close the gap on the
Premier League pacesetters when they drew 0-0 at Carrow Road in
the lunchtime kickoff on Saturday.
Chelsea moved to 41 points, 10 behind leaders Manchester
City who face third-placed Tottenham Hotspur at home on Sunday.
The visitors had the better scoring chances but Spain
striker Fernando Torres, who has now gone nearly 15 hours
without a goal, fluffed the best one of the 18 they created when
he sliced wide shortly being substituted late in the game.
Norwich underlined their right to a place among the elite
after winning promotion with a sound defensive display, their
first clean sheet of the season, and the point kept them in
ninth place on 29 points, at least until the seven afternoon
matches take place.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)