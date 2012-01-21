LONDON Jan 21 Norwich City deprived fourth-placed Chelsea of the chance to close the gap on the Premier League pacesetters when they drew 0-0 at Carrow Road in the lunchtime kickoff on Saturday.

Chelsea moved to 41 points, 10 behind leaders Manchester City who face third-placed Tottenham Hotspur at home on Sunday.

The visitors had the better scoring chances but Spain striker Fernando Torres, who has now gone nearly 15 hours without a goal, fluffed the best one of the 18 they created when he sliced wide shortly being substituted late in the game.

Norwich underlined their right to a place among the elite after winning promotion with a sound defensive display, their first clean sheet of the season, and the point kept them in ninth place on 29 points, at least until the seven afternoon matches take place. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)