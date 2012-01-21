(Adds quotes, Lampard injury)

By Mike Collett

LONDON Jan 21 Chelsea wasted the chance to get back into the Premier League title race after Norwich defended resolutely to earn a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road on Saturday, their frustrations increased by an injury to midfielder Frank Lampard.

Fourth-placed Chelsea moved to 41 points, 10 behind leaders Manchester City who face third-placed Tottenham Hotspur at home on Sunday.

Lampard tore a muscle and came off after 37 minutes in the lunchtime kickoff.

The visitors had the better scoring chances but Spain striker Fernando Torres, who has now gone nearly 15 hours without a goal, fluffed the best one of the 18 they created when he sliced wide shortly being substituted late in the game.

Norwich underlined their right to a place among the elite after winning promotion with a sound defensive display, their first clean sheet of the season, and the point kept them in ninth place on 29 points, at least until the seven afternoon matches take place.

Norwich keeper John Ruddy was in outstanding form with a series of good saves while striker Grant Holt went closest for his side in the first half.

Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas, who delayed giving new signing Gary Cahill his debut, said that Chelsea should have done better and a point was not enough.

"It was a frustrating day because we were dominant, particularly in the second half, but just couldn't find the net," he told Sky Sports.

"I thought John Ruddy was magnificent for them and for the co-ordination of his defence, but for our progress in the league a point is not enough."

Regarding Torres 15th successive appearance for Chelsea without a goal, he added: "He had good chances and to have good chances you have to position yourself well, and with a bit more luck he will find the back of the net." (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)