By Mike Collett

LONDON Jan 21 Chelsea wasted the chance to get back into the Premier League title race after Norwich City defended resolutely to earn a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road on Saturday, their frustrations increased by an injury to midfielder Frank Lampard.

Fourth-placed Chelsea moved to 41 points, 10 behind leaders Manchester City who face third-placed Tottenham Hotspur at home on Sunday.

England midfielder Lampard tore a muscle in the first half while Fernando Torres, their 50.0 million pounds signing from Liverpool a year ago, failed to score for the 15th successive match.

Newcastle United's aspirations for a top four finish were also dented after they took the lead through Danny Guthrie after 43 minutes at Fulham -- then conceded four goals in 16 minutes at the start of the second half and ended up losing 5-2.

Clint Dempsey scored his second hat-trick in three games while Fulham's other goals came from penalties converted by Danny Murphy and Bobby Zamora.

Queens Park Rangers climbed out of the bottom three, winning their first game under new manager Mark Hughes by beating Wigan Athletic 3-1 while Blackburn Rovers stayed fourth from bottom after a 1-1 draw at Everton where Tim Cahill scored for the first time in 34 matches.

Ireland striker Robbie Keane, on loan at Aston Villa from Los Angeles Galaxy, scored twice on his full debut to give Villa a 3-2 win at 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers were he started his career 15 years ago.

In other matches, West Bromwich Albion won 2-1 at Stoke City after home midfielder Jon Walters missed a penalty and Sunderland beat Swansea City 2-0.

Liverpool play at Bolton Wanderers in the evening match (1730GMT) while fifth-placed Arsenal and second-placed Manchester United, like City and Spurs, play on Sunday.