LONDON, March 17 Gylfi Sigurdsson produced his second two-goal blast in three games to guide promoted Swansea City to a 3-0 win at Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Iceland midfielder, signed on loan from German club Hoffenheim in January, followed up his double against Wigan Athletic this month by scoring in the 36th and 66th minutes at Craven Cottage as Brendan Rodgers's team clinched a third straight victory.

Joe Allen was also on target in the 77th minute as Swansea rose to eighth in the table with 39 points from 29 matches. Fulham occupy 11th position on 36 points.

In the day's other league game, bottom club Wigan were held 1-1 at home by West Bromwich Albion.

On Sunday, leaders Manchester United travel to relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers (1330 GMT) and mid-table Norwich City visit sixth-placed Newcastle United.