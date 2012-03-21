LONDON, March 21 Samir Nasri's late winner
revived Manchester City's Premier league title hopes as they
stormed back from a goal down to beat Chelsea 2-1 on Wednesday.
The French midfielder linked up with the returning Carlos
Tevez five minutes from time to earn City a 20th consecutive
home league victory and lift them to within a point of leaders
Manchester United.
Chelsea took the lead through Gary Cahill's deflected shot
on the hour but Sergio Aguero levelled from the penalty spot.
Third-placed Tottenham Hotspur drew 1-1 at home with Stoke
City in their first game since their FA Cup tie against Bolton
Wanderers was abandoned following Fabrice Muamba's cardiac
arrest.
Arsenal could move above Tottenham into third place with
victory over Everton in a later kickoff while Chelsea remain
outside the top four in fifth place, four points behind
Tottenham who they host this weekend.
Liverpool were also in action against Queen Park Rangers in
another match that kicked off later.
