By Tom Pilcher
LONDON, April 1 Two late headers by Emmanuel
Adebayor gave Tottenham Hotspur a 3-1 home win over promoted
Swansea City on Sunday to boost their hopes of a top-four finish
in the Premier League.
Newcastle United's surprising push for European football
next season also continued after a 2-0 home victory over
Liverpool, Senegal striker Papiss Cisse scoring twice.
Adebayor used his physical prowess to floor a fluent Swansea
side and to give fourth-placed Tottenham 58 points from 31
games, the same total as north London rivals Arsenal in third
spot.
Arsenal are ahead on goal difference, with both teams
trailing leaders Manchester United by 15 points and Manchester
City by 13.
"We showed our true class today. The confidence is building
and we're ready for a run," Spurs winger Gareth Bale told Sky
Sports.
Chelsea are fifth, level on 53 points with Newcastle who
motored 10 points clear of seventh-placed Everton.
Rafael van der Vaart put Spurs in front after 19 minutes
following a typically energetic run from Bale.
A smart Gylfi Sigurdsson strike levelled matters in the 59th
minute and was a fitting reward for Swansea who had loads of
possession.
SLICK STYLE
Togo striker Adebayor restored the advantage for Spurs with
a 73rd-minute header from a corner and he wrapped up victory
with four minutes remaining by converting Aaron Lennon's
right-wing cross.
"We've seen Adebayor do that before, not just against us,"
said Swansea manager Brendan Rodgers.
The slick style of play shown by the visitors earned high
praise from Wales winger Bale.
"The way they play the ball is just unbelievable, all credit
to them," he said.
Newcastle number nine Cisse, equally as imposing as
Adebayor, headed his team in front from Hatem Ben Arfa's
19th-minute cross before sidestepping keeper Pepe Reina to notch
his second goal in the 59th.
It was a miserable afternoon for out-of-sorts Liverpool who
felt they should have been awarded a first-half penalty when
Danny Simpson appeared to handle the ball on the line.
Cisse also looked offside in the build-up to Newcastle's
second goal.
Liverpool had Reina sent off with eight minutes remaining
when he was adjudged by referee Martin Atkinson to have
headbutted James Perch after being tripped by the defender.
Television replays showed Perch made the most of whatever
contact there was.
Liverpool remained eighth, a point behind local rivals
Everton.
Reina's late sending-off was a sign of frustration,
according to manager Kenny Dalglish who has won only two league
games in 2012.
"It was the frustration of being behind," he said. "When
(former Newcastle striker) Andy Carroll comes off and runs up
the tunnel it's purely disappointment and frustration.
"It's all very well having that but we have to manage that
and channel it in a proper way. If we don't stick together and
have trust in each other it is going to be a lot more
difficult."
