April 2 Manchester United stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points after in-form Antonio Valencia struck nine minutes from time to set up a 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Blackburn Rovers on Monday.

Second-placed Manchester City's 3-3 home draw with Sunderland on Saturday had given United the chance to ram home their advantage and with seven games remaining they now look odds-on to retain their title.

Winger Valencia ended Blackburn's resistance after prolonged United pressure when he cut inside and sent a swerving shot in the far corner.

Substitute Ashley Young grabbed the second on 86 minutes. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Dave Thompson.; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com; dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double click on the newslink for more soccer)