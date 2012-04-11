LONDON, April 11 A lethargic Manchester United
lost 1-0 at lowly Wigan Athletic to open the door for Manchester
City to cut their Premier League lead to five points with a
thumping victory over West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.
Carlos Tevez scored on his first start for City since
September in a 4-0 win as the title race took a surprise twist
with five matches remaining.
United were undone by Shaun Maloney's superb curling effort
early in the second half of a match where refereeing decisions
went against both sides.
Arsenal strengthened their hold on third spot and an
automatic Champions League berth with a 3-0 win at 10-man
Wolverhampton Wanderers, who prop up the table and look doomed
to relegation.
