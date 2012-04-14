LONDON, April 14 Carlos Tevez fired a hat-trick and fellow Argentine Sergio Aguero scored twice as Manchester City thrashed Norwich City 6-1 to move within two points of Premier League leaders Manchester United on Saturday.

Former skipper Tevez, who got his first start since September in midweek after making peace with City manager Roberto Mancini, produced a scintillating display to fuel his side's title hopes and pile pressure on United.

City have 77 points with four games remaining, including a home clash with United who have 79 from one game fewer. Thanks to their commanding win at Norwich, City's goal difference is now eight superior to their title rivals.

United, who opened the door to City by losing at Wigan Athletic in midweek, face Aston Villa on Sunday.

The mercurial Tevez opened the scoring after 18 minutes with a wickedly dipping shot that beat flapping Norwich keeper John Ruddy and his clever back heel nine minutes later allowed Aguero to rifle home City's second.

Norwich threatened a revival when Andrew Surman shot through a crowd of players after 51 minutes but the visitors weathered a few anxious moments and then romped to victory.

Tevez nodded the third after 73 minutes when Yaya Toure's shot bounced back off Ruddy, Aguero curled in his second two minutes later and Tevez completed his hat-trick by almost walking the ball into the net after a defensive mistake.

Aguero almost matched his strike partner's goal tally late on when he thumped a shot against the woodwork before Adam Johnson completed the rout in stoppage time. (Writing by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)