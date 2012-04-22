By Mike Collett
LONDON, April 22 Manchester United and Everton
fought out an astonishing 4-4 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday as
United blew the chance of moving eight points clear of
Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, at least until
City played Wolverhampton Wanderers later.
Everton, who opened the scoring through Nikica Jelavic after
33 minutes, trailed 3-1 and then 4-2 before salvaging a point
with a Steven Pienaar equaliser six minutes from time. It was
the sixth goal in a 25-minute second half spell.
United now have 83 points from 35 games compared to City's
77 from 34.
The advantage in the title race though has swung slightly in
City's favour. If they beat Wolves as expected later and then
beat United at home on Monday week, they will be top of the
table on goal difference.
United wiped out Everton's lead and went 3-1 ahead
themselves with goals from Wayne Rooney, Danny Welbeck and Nani
with 60 minutes played.
Marouane Fellaini made it 3-2 after 66 minutes before Rooney
struck to make it 4-2 after 69 minutes. Jelavic made it 4-3
after 83 minutes before Pienaar completed the scoring one minute
later.
