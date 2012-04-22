(Adds late games)

By Mike Collett

LONDON, April 22 Manchester City narrowed the gap on Manchester United from five points to three at the top of the Premier League on Sunday after they won 2-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers and United fought out an astonishing 4-4 draw with Everton at Old Trafford.

The results left the champions in first place on 83 points with City closing in on 80. Both teams have three matches to play and meet each other in what will almost certainly be the title decider at Manchester City a week on Monday.

City's victory at Molineux, with goals from Sergio Aguero and Samir Nasri, also ensured that Wolves were relegated to the Championship (second tier) after three seasons in the top flight.

United looked set to open an eight-point gap on City, at least until their rivals played later in the day, when they led Everton 3-1 and 4-2 at Old Trafford but the visitors fought back to salvage a point with late goals from Nikica Jelavic and Steven Pienaar.

Wayne Rooney scored twice for United with Nani and Danny Welbeck adding their other goals. Jelavic scored twice for Everton and Marouane Fellaini also got on the scoresheet.

In Sunday's other game, former Liverpool boss Roy Hodgson enjoyed his first return to Anfield since leaving the club as his West Bromwich Albion side won 1-0.

