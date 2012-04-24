LONDON, April 24 Bolton Wanderers fought back from a goal down to beat Aston Villa 2-1 on Tuesday and boost their chances of Premier League survival.

Villa took the lead through Stephen Warnock after 61 minutes but Bolton hit back immediately with a penalty by Martin Petrov and David N'Gog grabbed the winner a minute later.

Bolton climbed above Blackburn Rovers into 18th place in the 20-team standings, a point behind Wigan Athletic and Queens Park Rangers with a game in hand.

Villa remained in serious danger of going down on 36 points, just two ahead of Wigan and QPR with three matches left.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)