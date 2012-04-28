(Adds Wolves drawing with Swansea)

By Mike Collett

LONDON, April 28 Wigan Athletic dented Newcastle United's dreams of a Champions League place next season and boosted their own Premier League survival hopes after a stunning 4-0 win at the DW Stadium on Saturday.

Fourth-placed Newcastle, who had won their previous six league games, came crashing down to earth against Roberto Martinez's relegation battlers who continued their fight for safety following recent wins over Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Arsenal drew 1-1 at Stoke City to stay in third place on 66 points while Newcastle are fourth on 62.

Tottenham Hotspur, who play Blackburn Rovers at home on Sunday are fifth on 59, while Champions League finalists Chelsea, who are at home to Queens Park Rangers on Sunday, are sixth on 58.

Bolton Wanderers, battling against the drop, picked up a vital point in a 2-2 draw at Sunderland.

Aston Villa, also embroiled in the relegation fight, drew 0-0 at Midlands rivals West Bromwich Albion but stayed 15th on 37 points, followed by Wigan (37), QPR (34), Bolton (34), Blackburn (31) and doomed Wolves (24) who hit back from 4-1 down to share the points at Swansea City in an eight-goal thriller. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)