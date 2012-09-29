(Adding later matches)

By Mike Collett

LONDON, Sept 29 Premier League leaders Chelsea beat London rivals Arsenal 2-1 with goals from Spaniards Fernando Torres and Juan Mata on Saturday to maintain their unbeaten start to the season while handing Arsenal their first defeat.

Liverpool recorded their first league win at the sixth attempt with an emphatic 5-2 victory at Norwich City with Luis Suarez scoring a hat-trick after also scoring three at Carrow Road in April. Nuri Sahin and Steven Gerrard scored Liverpool's other goals.

Everton maintained their good start to the campaign, coming from behind to beat Southampton 3-1 with all their three goals coming in 13 first-half minutes.

They moved into second place behind Chelsea at least until Manchester United, who started the day in second place, play Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in the 1630 GMT kickoff.

Champions Manchester City, without a win in any competition for four games, came from behind to win 2-1 at Fulham with a late goal from Edin Dzeko grabbing the three points.

In the other games, Stoke City sent Swansea City to a third successive defeat with Peter Crouch scoring both in their 2-0 win, Sunderland beat 10-man Wigan Athletic 1-0 for their first win after four successive draws and Reading and Newcastle United drew 2-2. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Mark Meadows)