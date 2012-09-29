(Adds late Man United-Spurs match)

By Mike Collett

LONDON, Sept 29 Premier League leaders Chelsea beat London rivals Arsenal 2-1 while Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United 3-2 at Old Trafford for the first time since 1989 to leave Chelsea three points clear at the top on Saturday.

Goals from Spaniards Fernando Torres and Juan Mata gave Chelsea their win at Arsenal, who lost for the first time this season.

Spurs led United 2-0 with goals from Jan Vertonghen and Gareth Bale after 32 minutes before Nani pulled one back for United after 51 minutes.

Clint Dempsey scored his first for Spurs since his move from Fulham a minute later before Shinji Kagawa made it 3-2 a minute after that in a frenetic spell.

The results left Chelsea top with 16 points, three ahead of Everton who came from behind to beat Southampton 3-1 at Goodison Park. United dropped to third on 12, followed by champions Manchester City on 12 with Tottenham fifth on 11.

