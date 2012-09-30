LONDON, Sept 30 Striker Darren Bent came off the bench to score a late equaliser and secure Aston Villa a 1-1 local derby draw at home to West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

The England international, netting his 150th career league goal, fired home 10 minutes from time following a scramble.

Shane Long put West Brom, in sixth place on 11 points, ahead on 51 minutes when he converted James Morrison's low cross from the right. Villa are 15th with five points.

The match was the only Premier League encounter on Sunday. Chelsea top the standings, three points ahead of Everton, after a 2-1 victory over Arsenal on Saturday,

Queens Park Rangers host London rivals West Ham United at Loftus Road on Monday (1900). (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by John Mehaffey)