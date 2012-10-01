LONDON Oct 1 West Ham United climbed to seventh place in the Premier League with a 2-1 win at bottom club Queens Park Rangers on Monday, the London club's first away win of the season.

First-half goals from record signing Matt Jarvis, bought from Wolverhampton Wanderers for 10.75 million pounds ($17.36 million), and Ricardo Vaz Te sealed West Ham's victory over their London rivals.

Jarvis's first goal for the Londoners, a neatly-taken header past the despairing dive of former Inter Milan and Champions League-winning goalkeeper Julio Cesar, stunned the home side who are still winless and with just two points from six games.

Vaz Te made it 2-0 with a crafty volley at the far post after a corner was scrambled away by QPR who rallied in the second half courtesy of an unstoppable looping shot by Adel Taarabt on 57 minutes.

Their charge was halted by the sending-off of substitute Samba Diakite 15 minutes from time following two swift yellow cards and West Ham moved to 11 points, five behind leaders Chelsea and level with Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion.

