(Updates with later matches)

By Mike Collett

LONDON Oct 6 Chelsea brushed Norwich City aside 4-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to open up a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League after Everton, who were second, drew 2-2 at Wigan Athletic and slipped to third.

Chelsea moved to 19 points as champions Manchester City climbed to second on 15 points after beating Sunderland 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium where Aleksandar Kolarov, Sergio Aguero and James Milner were on target.

Chelsea fell behind to an early Grant Holt goal, but replied with four from Fernando Torres, Frank Lampard, Eden Hazard and a superb volley from Branislav Ivanovic.

West Bromwich Albion moved up to fourth place on 14 points with a 3-2 win over Queens Park Rangers, who remain winless and bottom.

Everton trailed twice at Wigan Athletic before saving a point in a 2-2 draw when Leighton Baines scored a penalty against his former club in the 87th minute.

The other game that could affect the top standings was at Upton Park where West Ham United were kicking off against Arsenal at 1630 GMT.

Manchester United, who started the day in third place and Tottenham Hotspur, who started fifth, do not play until Sunday.

In Saturday's other match, Reading appeared to be heading for their first league win of the season after going 2-0 up at Swansea City, but the home side fought back with two late goals to grab a 2-2 draw and avoid a fourth successive defeat.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John Mehaffey)